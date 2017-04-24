Judge allows former Anniston councilman's election challenge to continue
A judge on Thursday ruled that former Anniston Councilman Seyram Selase's election challenge against Councilman Ben Little can continue. John Rochester, a retired Clay County circuit judge, on Thursday had yet to rule on another motion, however, filed by Little's attorney, Donald Stewart.
