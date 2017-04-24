Jarraff Industries Service Center Now Offers Over the Road Mechanic Services
Jarraff Industries has added over the road mechanic services to its authorized service center. The service center, located in Anniston, Alabama, offers experienced mechanics and parts availability for the Jarraff All-Terrain Tree Trimmer, the Geo-Boy Brush Cutter Tractor and the Mini-Jarraff Rear Lot Trimmer.
