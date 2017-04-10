Homeless man charged with murder in s...

Homeless man charged with murder in stabbing death of another man

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

A homeless man was jailed Tuesday morning and charged with murder in the stabbing death of another homeless man, Anniston police said. Rodney Epperson, 49, was discovered dead in a Wilmer Avenue home Monday night by Anniston police around 10 p.m. after friends called 911 reporting the victim unconscious, police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr 6 Precious Snow Flakes 1
Traitors Inside The Government Apr 3 Traitors 1
Russia Is A Threat To Globalists Apr 1 Russia is strong 1
How Google Tracks You Apr 1 Google Tracks you 1
Boogers burn down bridge Apr 1 Too Many Boogers 1
Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09) Mar 31 Marlon 8
Swedish Feminists Flee Suburbs Due to Islamic F... Mar 31 Infowarrior 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,538 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC