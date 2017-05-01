George Smith: The night Jimmy called ...

George Smith: The night Jimmy called my hand ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Anniston Star

Mr. Aderholdt passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Mr. Aderholdt loved boat racing and raced all of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Navy Seal a Hero 18 hr Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr 15 Turner 2
alfa office in weaver (Nov '10) Apr 13 PAPASMURF 5
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr 6 Precious Snow Flakes 1
Traitors Inside The Government Apr 3 Traitors 1
Russia Is A Threat To Globalists Apr 1 Russia is strong 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC