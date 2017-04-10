Easter Crosses and Dogwoods

Easter Crosses and Dogwoods

Sunrise Easter morning back on April 5, 2015 taken from atop Highland Cemetery in Piedmont at 6:30am Sunday. The dogwoods are in bloom amid a reflecting cross during a joint Easter sunrise service 2016 with First United Methodist Church of Anniston and Glen Addie Community Church at Camp Lee.

