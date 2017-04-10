Councilman Little voices concern about city finances
Anniston City Councilman Ben Little at a work session Monday alluded to wrongdoing among former city officials, but provided no details, and asked the city to look for them. In the lengthy council session, Little asked that the immediate past city manager be asked to return to the city and answer questions regarding city finances, but Little provided council members with no details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Boogers burn down bridge
|Apr 1
|Too Many Boogers
|1
|Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09)
|Mar 31
|Marlon
|8
|Swedish Feminists Flee Suburbs Due to Islamic F...
|Mar 31
|Infowarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC