Congressman learned of respirator concerns before regulators, former CDP executive says
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, learned that respirators used at an Anniston center were not certified nearly a year before a federal oversight agency did, according to a former official with the center. A Rogers spokeswoman, however, told The Star in February that Rogers had first learned of the matter in December 2016, five months after the first of two tipsters told the Occupational Safety and Health Administration about the use of the non-certified masks there.
