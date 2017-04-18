Anniston school board agrees staff cuts necessary to build one-month reserve
Anniston City Schools will lay off teachers and staff to improve the system's finances, school board members said Tuesday, but the details remain to be decided. In a work session Tuesday, board members seemed to agree that staffing and teacher cuts are needed to meet the state requirement to have one month's worth of operating expenses in the bank, which for Anniston's schools is about $1.9 million.
