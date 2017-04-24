Anniston High again receives training...

Anniston High again receives training grant for college-level courses

For the second year running, Anniston High School will receive a grant for teacher training and support, meant to strengthen advanced placement classes. Earlier this month the Alabama Department of Education and the A+ College Ready program announced that Anniston High is one of 20 high schools statewide to receive a grant for teacher training and classroom needs.

