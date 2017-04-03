Alabama Cycling Classic remains a fav...

Alabama Cycling Classic remains a favorite among racers, spectators alike

Years ago, Nelson Coles used to ride in long-distance mountain biking events, but it was road-racing that drew him and hundreds of others to Anniston on Saturday. The Birmingham resident traveled with his wife, Emily, to Anniston to watch cyclists rip along downtown streets in the Alabama Cycling Classic, which includes the Sunny King Criterium on Saturday and the McClellan Road Race for pro riders only on Sunday.

