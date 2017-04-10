Accountability Act changes move forward
A bill to increase tax credits available under Alabama's school choice program moved forward in the Alabama House of Representatives Tuesday. The House Ways and Means Committee gave its nod to a bill that would allow taxpayers to write off up to $100,000 in donations to private-school scholarship programs under the Alabama Accountability Act.
