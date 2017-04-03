A name for an Anniston bridge
Anniston City Council members Monday agreed to name a north Anniston bridge for a former mayor, Gene Stedham. The overpass spans Alabama 21 to connect McClellan Veterans Parkway with U.S. 431.
