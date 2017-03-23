Woman reports repeated abuse, rape to...

Woman reports repeated abuse, rape to deputies

A 26-year-old Anniston woman reported to Calhoun County deputies on Wednesday that she'd been repeatedly abused and raped by a 32-year-old man over 10 days, officials said on Friday. "He wanted to have sex with her, she didn't and so he beat her up and raped her," Chief Deputy Jon Garlick of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said by phone on Friday.

