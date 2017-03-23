Woman reports repeated abuse, rape to deputies
A 26-year-old Anniston woman reported to Calhoun County deputies on Wednesday that she'd been repeatedly abused and raped by a 32-year-old man over 10 days, officials said on Friday. "He wanted to have sex with her, she didn't and so he beat her up and raped her," Chief Deputy Jon Garlick of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said by phone on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|1 hr
|Secret
|4
|Why Muslims Become Radicalized
|20 hr
|Infowarrior
|1
|VIDEO Censored CIA Whistleblower Speaks Out
|Mar 18
|Infowarrior
|1
|Work begins on $1T infrastructure plan
|Mar 16
|Infowarrior
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Ginger Lollar
|10
|The SJW ANTIFA Unmasked, Elite Donors Revealed
|Mar 10
|Infowarrior
|1
|There`s a fungs amongus
|Mar 9
|Learn the Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC