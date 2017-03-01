Trial delayed in tax battle against L...

Trial delayed in tax battle against Lowe's

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

A Calhoun County judge has postponed a trial that had been set to start next week for a national retail chain's lawsuit to reduce its property taxes in Calhoun County. Ken Webb, an attorney representing the county in the case, said Wednesday that two pending motions would keep the lawsuit by home improvement chain Lowe's from going to trial Tuesday, as scheduled months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins Wed curious 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Mon About to be court... 9
Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09) Feb 23 Informed 5
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC