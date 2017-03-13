The secret sauce for McClellan develo...

The secret sauce for McClellan development

A group of civic leaders, including MDA board chairman Phil Webb, suggests moving the work done by the MDA to the city of Anniston and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council. The EDC would be charged with industrial recruitment of the property while the city would handle retail development and other reuse chores.

