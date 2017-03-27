Teen reports rape by Alexandria man
A teenager on Wednesday reported to deputies that she'd been raped by her cousin's 21-year-old boyfriend, officials said Thursday. A Calhoun County sheriff's deputy responded around 8:30 p.m. to an Anniston hospital where the 17-year-old girl had been taken for an examination, Chief Deputy Jon Garlick said.
