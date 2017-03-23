Speed limit signs to change along Alabama 21, U.S. 431 in Anniston

Transportation officials announced Wednesday that crews would begin replacing speed limit signs along Alabama 21 and U.S. 431 on Thursday. Anniston's city council early this month voted to increase the speed limit along Quintard from 35 mph to 45 mph, and from 45 to 50 mph along Alabama 21 starting near Baltzell Gate Road and continuing southbound until 25th Street, where the Public Works Department is located in the former National Guard Armory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.