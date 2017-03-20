Shots fired outside Anniston bar, no injuries
Anniston police on Monday were searching for suspects who shot into five vehicles at a bar on Highway 202 on Sunday, officials said. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. to Club Empire, formerly known as Dee Ford's, Anniston police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO Censored CIA Whistleblower Speaks Out
|Mar 18
|Infowarrior
|1
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mar 17
|cheater
|3
|Work begins on $1T infrastructure plan
|Mar 16
|Infowarrior
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Ginger Lollar
|10
|The SJW ANTIFA Unmasked, Elite Donors Revealed
|Mar 10
|Infowarrior
|1
|There`s a fungs amongus
|Mar 9
|Learn the Truth
|1
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC