Runners brave cold for Mardi Gras 5K

Runners brave cold for Mardi Gras 5K

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Anniston Star

The temperature was in the 30s in Oxford and the wind chill made the cold even worse, but the Anniston resident wasn't going anywhere except across a finish line. Besides, as an avid outdoor runner, she had plenty of extra winter wear in the trunk of her car for just such an occasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Fri Ginger Lollar 10
The SJW ANTIFA Unmasked, Elite Donors Revealed Mar 10 Infowarrior 1
There`s a fungs amongus Mar 9 Learn the Truth 1
Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins Mar 2 wife 2
Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09) Feb 23 Informed 5
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb '17 kirton 3
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,510,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC