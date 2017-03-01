Richardson, Hill Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Richardson III of Anniston announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay Elaine Richardson of Chattanooga, to Jacob Wayne Hill, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Wayne Hill of Rainsville. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Richardson Jr., formerly of Talladega and the late Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Turner, formerly of Sylacauga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mar 2
|wife
|2
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|About to be court...
|9
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan '17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC