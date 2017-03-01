Richardson, Hill Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Richardson III of Anniston announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay Elaine Richardson of Chattanooga, to Jacob Wayne Hill, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Wayne Hill of Rainsville. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Richardson Jr., formerly of Talladega and the late Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Turner, formerly of Sylacauga.

