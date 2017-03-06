Revelers in Wonderland: Anniston club goes down a rabbit hole for its annual Mardi Gras ball
The 2017 Revelers Queen and Court Amado and Allison Ortiz, Bob and Cindy Cater, Jessica McCauley, Arlin McCauley, Kim and John Flannagan. On Feb. 24, the Revelers' Krewe convened at the Anniston Country Club for its annual Revelers' Ball, where they followed Alice through the looking glass into a magical wonderland created by Krewe decorators Amie Hinton and Angie Moore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mar 2
|wife
|2
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|About to be court...
|9
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan '17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC