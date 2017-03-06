Revelers in Wonderland: Anniston club goes down a rabbit hole for its annual Mardi Gras ball

The 2017 Revelers Queen and Court Amado and Allison Ortiz, Bob and Cindy Cater, Jessica McCauley, Arlin McCauley, Kim and John Flannagan. On Feb. 24, the Revelers' Krewe convened at the Anniston Country Club for its annual Revelers' Ball, where they followed Alice through the looking glass into a magical wonderland created by Krewe decorators Amie Hinton and Angie Moore.

