Reports show Army concern over mask use at CDP
U.S. Army inspection reports from a 2013 visit to a federal training center in Anniston show the military distancing itself from the use by civilian first responders of respirator masks not certified for that use. Any claims from potential lawsuits over the use of those non-certified masks, the Army notes in one report, should be paid for by the Center for Domestic Preparedness, which operates the Anniston training center.
