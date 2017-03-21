Pleasant Valley attempted murder case sent to grand jury
A Calhoun County district judge on Monday sent a man's seven attempted murder and three robbery charges to a grand jury after witnesses testified against the man at a preliminary hearing. Charles Leon Williams allegedly robbed family members of firearms, set fire to the camper he'd been living in, and shot at deputies near Cove Road in Pleasant Valley before fleeing into nearby woods last month, according to testimony on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO Censored CIA Whistleblower Speaks Out
|Mar 18
|Infowarrior
|1
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mar 17
|cheater
|3
|Work begins on $1T infrastructure plan
|Mar 16
|Infowarrior
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Ginger Lollar
|10
|The SJW ANTIFA Unmasked, Elite Donors Revealed
|Mar 10
|Infowarrior
|1
|There`s a fungs amongus
|Mar 9
|Learn the Truth
|1
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC