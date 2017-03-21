Pleasant Valley attempted murder case sent to grand jury

A Calhoun County district judge on Monday sent a man's seven attempted murder and three robbery charges to a grand jury after witnesses testified against the man at a preliminary hearing. Charles Leon Williams allegedly robbed family members of firearms, set fire to the camper he'd been living in, and shot at deputies near Cove Road in Pleasant Valley before fleeing into nearby woods last month, according to testimony on Monday.

