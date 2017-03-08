Piedmont City Council OKs annual budg...

Piedmont City Council OKs annual budget, $5.57 million

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The City Council approved a $5.57 million budget Tuesday, five months into the fiscal year to which the document applies. Its approval came after months of debate among council members about whether spending cuts should be made and if so, where.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins Mar 2 wife 2
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 27 About to be court... 9
Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09) Feb 23 Informed 5
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC