Photo Gallery: Northeast Alabama Community Development Corp. Open House
Baron Sandlin and Jennifer Maddox cut the ribbon. The Northeast Alabama Community Development Corporation held a ribbon-cutting for newly renovated housing duplexes for low income residents Thursday afternoon in Anniston.
