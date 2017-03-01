Pardini Usa LLC Donates Air Guns to CMP Facilities for Public Use

Pardini USA LLC, a distributor of Olympic-level rifles and pistols, has generously donated new air rifles and air pistols to the Civilian Marksmanship Program's air gun ranges. Available for use during public Marksmanship Nights, the company offered the air guns to each range in the hopes of supporting positive marksmanship activities for those currently within the sport and those just discovering the enjoyment it can bring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.