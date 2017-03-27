Lorena Gibbs Smith
Mrs. Smith was born on March 1, 1930, in Holly Pond, Alabama, to the late Sam and Donie Hanson Gibbs. She was a homemaker and a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church.
