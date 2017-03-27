Look Back ... to upset residents in Alexandria, 1942
March 31, 1942, in The Star: Residents of the Alexandria Valley section of Calhoun County met at Alexandria School last night and sent a protest letter to President Roosevelt regarding the proposed purchase of some 2,000 acres lying between Weaver and Alexandria for relocation of Reilly Field of Fort McClellan. The protest was worded to carry the message that the landowners were indignant over the procedure and not the purpose.
