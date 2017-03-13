Look Back ... to turnout for civilian defense, 1942
March 13, 1942, in The Star: Hundreds of Annistonians are giving their time and efforts to make the trial blackout here next Tuesday night successful in all respects. To this end, the large courtroom of the Calhoun County Courthouse was filled last night for a meeting to give instructions for air raid wardens, auxiliary policemen and firemen.
