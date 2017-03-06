Look Back ... to suspense over AHS 'royalty,' 1942

March 6, 1942, in The Star: Who will be the next "king" and "queen" of the Anniston High School student body? The answer for the yearbook-sponsored contest will be revealed in dramatic fashion tonight following the presentation of a play, "Pygmalion and Galatea," performed under the direction of George Neely. The nominees for queen are Sara Hebson, Margaret Prather, Sarah Anne Smith, Virginia Anne Strong, Nelle Whelchel and Juanita Worsham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.