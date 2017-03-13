Look Back ... to pastors' response to call for racial equality, 1942

March 12, 1942, in The Star: Two black Methodist ministers of Anniston have essentially disavowed the letter to the editor written Feb. 23, 1942, by one of their brethren, J. F. Grimmett, which endorsed economic and political equality between blacks and whites. Said ministers R. B. Barfield and W. P. Pollard, "We Negroes are attempting to build ourselves up so that we will merit the respect and confidence of the white people.

