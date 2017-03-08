Look Back ... to Girl Scout leadership, 1942
March 10, 1942, in The Star: A Birmingham contractor today was awarded the job of constructing the Calhoun County Health Center, the contractor's winning bid being $47,591. The building will stand at 12th Street and Gurnee Avenue on property bought by the county and deeded to the federal government.
