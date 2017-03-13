Look Back ... to an old house for Red...

Look Back ... to an old house for Red Cross work, 1942

22 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

A richly detailed newsfeature article by Carleton Sterne tells how the old Tyler Place, landmark of Anniston's early days, has been transformed from a Victorian architectural showplace into an efficiently busy Red Cross service center. The primary products of the center are articles made of cloth - whether bandages, clothing or blankets.

