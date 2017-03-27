Look Back ... City tries to obtain be...

Look Back ... City tries to obtain better sirens, 1942

March 26, 1942, in The Star: Anniston stands a good chance of success in its application for funds from a $100 million federal appropriation to civilian endeavors related to national defense. In Anniston's case, the application is for purchase of better air raid signals and additional firefighting equipment, both hoses and apparatus.

