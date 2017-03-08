Incentives OK'd for New Flyer expansion in Anniston
Anniston's Industrial Development Authority board members on Wednesday approved incentives for an expansion at an Anniston industry that could result in 21 new jobs. New Flyer of Anniston - formerly North American Bus Industries, or NABI - announced the $15.1 million, 47,000-square-foot expansion at Wednesday's meeting.
