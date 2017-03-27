Hobson City Town Council discusses legal help for homeowners
That suggestion, from Anniston lawyer Jake Mathews: Organize a day on which town residents could get free help drafting wills. "We may want to do that," Mayor Alberta McCrory said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends in Safe Spaces
|3 hr
|LetsSingTogether
|1
|CEO gives job applicants a 'snowflake test'
|Mon
|Infowarrior
|1
|Hiring a Social Justice Warrior
|Mon
|Infowarrior
|1
|The 2nd Amendment Is Your Concealed Carry Permit
|Sun
|Infowarrior
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Journey counselor
|12
|Benghazi Hero: Ready To Arrest Soros
|Sat
|Infowarrior
|1
|Why Muslims Become Radicalized
|Mar 24
|Infowarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC