Grand jury decides against murder charge for Anniston man
In a family snapshot, Vincent Robinson holds his now 4-month-old son Legend Robinson. Vincent Robinson was shot and killed last week during what police called an argument at Constantine Homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mar 2
|wife
|2
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|About to be court...
|9
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan '17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC