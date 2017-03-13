Four indicted in November murder cases

A Calhoun County grand jury last week indicted three charged with murder in the November shooting death of an Anniston man, according to court records filed on Monday. Albert Lawrence Edison, 23, of DeArmanville, Meghan Ann Jones, 25, and Deanthony Reginald Miller, 21, both of Eastaboga, were charged with murder in Swink's death.

