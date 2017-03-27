Five things to know about the Alabama...

Five things to know about the Alabama Cycling Classic

Here are five things to know about the Alabama Cycling Classic, set for April 8 and 9. The event includes the Sunny King Criterium, the 22-mile McClellan Road Race and the Noble Street Festival. The Sunny King Criterium on April 8 will close portions of downtown streets including Noble Street, 11th and 13th streets and Wilmer and Gurnee Avenues.

