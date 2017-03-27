FEMA ends review of Anniston facility...

FEMA ends review of Anniston facility; training with toxins remains suspended

Federal officials announced Friday they'd finished reviewing an Anniston training center's procedures after the discovery that deadly poison was mistakenly used in training; a halt of that training will continue, they announced. The Center for Domestic Preparedness at McClellan houses the Chemical, Ordnance, Biological and Radiological Training Facility, known as as COBRA.

