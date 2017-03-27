FEMA ends review of Anniston facility; training with toxins remains suspended
Federal officials announced Friday they'd finished reviewing an Anniston training center's procedures after the discovery that deadly poison was mistakenly used in training; a halt of that training will continue, they announced. The Center for Domestic Preparedness at McClellan houses the Chemical, Ordnance, Biological and Radiological Training Facility, known as as COBRA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|22 hr
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|22 hr
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Boogers burn down bridge
|22 hr
|Too Many Boogers
|1
|Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Marlon
|8
|Swedish Feminists Flee Suburbs Due to Islamic F...
|Fri
|Infowarrior
|1
|Police Defend Mass Rape Of Young Children
|Fri
|Infowarrior
|1
|Social Justice Warriors and Bubonic Plague
|Fri
|Infowarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC