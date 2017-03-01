Demolition a possibility for Lenlock Shopping Center, official says
Lenlock Shopping Center is in the hands of its owner and the city of Anniston, but demolition is a possibility, according to a city official. code enforcement officer, said by phone Friday that the city is negotiating with the owner about demolishing the shopping center.
