Councilman Ben Little to fight hospital deal
An Anniston councilman pledged Monday to fight a city hospital's plan to purchase the operating contract of its main competitor, claiming the deal was illegal. During a council work session, Councilman Ben Little said he believed Anniston's Regional Medical Center was legally required to get the council's approval before it could purchase Stringfellow Memorial Hospital, also in Anniston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends in Safe Spaces
|8 hr
|LetsSingTogether
|1
|CEO gives job applicants a 'snowflake test'
|Mon
|Infowarrior
|1
|Hiring a Social Justice Warrior
|Mon
|Infowarrior
|1
|The 2nd Amendment Is Your Concealed Carry Permit
|Mar 26
|Infowarrior
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|Journey counselor
|12
|Benghazi Hero: Ready To Arrest Soros
|Mar 25
|Infowarrior
|1
|Why Muslims Become Radicalized
|Mar 24
|Infowarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC