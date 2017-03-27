Councilman Ben Little to fight hospit...

Councilman Ben Little to fight hospital deal

15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

An Anniston councilman pledged Monday to fight a city hospital's plan to purchase the operating contract of its main competitor, claiming the deal was illegal. During a council work session, Councilman Ben Little said he believed Anniston's Regional Medical Center was legally required to get the council's approval before it could purchase Stringfellow Memorial Hospital, also in Anniston.

