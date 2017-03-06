Council ends requirement for bike helmets on adults

The Anniston City Council on Monday brought the city's bicycle helmet law into line with the state's law, which requires only riders under 16 years of age to wear a helmet. Anniston's law had required riders of all ages to wear a helmet on public roadways, bicycle paths or other public rights of way, but the law dissuaded bike rental companies from locating their kiosks in the city, officials said at Monday's council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.