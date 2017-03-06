Council ends requirement for bike hel...

Council ends requirement for bike helmets on adults

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

The Anniston City Council on Monday brought the city's bicycle helmet law into line with the state's law, which requires only riders under 16 years of age to wear a helmet. Anniston's law had required riders of all ages to wear a helmet on public roadways, bicycle paths or other public rights of way, but the law dissuaded bike rental companies from locating their kiosks in the city, officials said at Monday's council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins Mar 2 wife 2
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 27 About to be court... 9
Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09) Feb 23 Informed 5
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC