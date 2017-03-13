Authority can't afford to develop the former fort for the long term, officials say

The McClellan Development Authority isn't financially equipped to make the former fort enticing enough for potential companies, officials said Tuesday, days after the entity discussed dissolving itself. Some MDA members, city of Anniston and Calhoun County officials, economic developers and business leaders met at The Star Tuesday to explain why they believe the MDA should dissolve and give control of the former fort to Anniston.

