Anniston's Shamrockin' 5k to help downtown beautification

Main Street director Meredith Strain discusses the upcoming Shamrockin' 5K on Noble Street in downtown Anniston that will raise money to cover windows of vacant buildings till a tenant can be found. Main Street director Meredith Strain discusses the upcoming Shamrockin' 5K on Noble Street in downtown Anniston that will raise money to cover windows of vacant buildings till a tenant can be found.

