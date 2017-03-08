Anniston water rates rising to help fund sewer repairs
Anniston Water Works water treatment operator Jesse Castillo looks over the spillway at Coldwater Spring at the Anniston water pumping station. The Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board, in its February meeting, agreed to the rate increase, the first of five such increases planned through 2021, according to a press release from the board on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mar 2
|wife
|2
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|About to be court...
|9
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan '17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC