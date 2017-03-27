Anniston school board set for called meeting Thursday morning
The board plans a work session starting at 8 a.m. at Anniston Middle School. Items up for discussion include a line of credit with Regions Bank, the district's one-month reserve solvency plan, staffing and other expenses for the 2017 fiscal year as well as budget amendments and carryover for 2017 fiscal year, which ends Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monsanto’s Terrible Secrets Are Tumbling out
|8 hr
|Wave of Cancer La...
|1
|Trump administration is going after sex traffic...
|9 hr
|Is your child mis...
|1
|Public Record: March 11, 2017 - March 17, 2017
|10 hr
|doc
|1
|Friends in Safe Spaces
|Tue
|LetsSingTogether
|1
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mon
|guest
|7
|CEO gives job applicants a 'snowflake test'
|Mar 27
|Infowarrior
|1
|Hiring a Social Justice Warrior
|Mar 27
|Infowarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC