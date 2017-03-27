Anniston school board set for called ...

Anniston school board set for called meeting Thursday morning

22 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The board plans a work session starting at 8 a.m. at Anniston Middle School. Items up for discussion include a line of credit with Regions Bank, the district's one-month reserve solvency plan, staffing and other expenses for the 2017 fiscal year as well as budget amendments and carryover for 2017 fiscal year, which ends Sept.

