Anniston police say shots that killed Quintard driver came from another car
The gunfire that killed an Oxford man driving on Quintard Avenue on Saturday morning came from another car driving in the lane next to him, police said Monday. Based on video footage from nearby businesses, the sergeant said, McMassey had been traveling in the middle lane on Quintard Avenue and the shots came from a dark-colored sedan in the left lane.
