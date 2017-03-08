Anniston police investigating shootin...

Anniston police investigating shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Anniston Star

Police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of an Anniston man early Thursday morning on West 29th Street. According to a Thursday new release from Anniston police, officers are investigating the death of Anthony Finch, 25, killed around 2 a.m. at the 400 block of West 29th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Fri Ginger Lollar 10
The SJW ANTIFA Unmasked, Elite Donors Revealed Fri Infowarrior 1
There`s a fungs amongus Mar 9 Learn the Truth 1
Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09) Feb 23 Informed 5
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb '17 kirton 3
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,487,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC