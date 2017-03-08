Anniston police investigating shooting death
Police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of an Anniston man early Thursday morning on West 29th Street. According to a Thursday new release from Anniston police, officers are investigating the death of Anthony Finch, 25, killed around 2 a.m. at the 400 block of West 29th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Ginger Lollar
|10
|The SJW ANTIFA Unmasked, Elite Donors Revealed
|Fri
|Infowarrior
|1
|There`s a fungs amongus
|Mar 9
|Learn the Truth
|1
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|kirton
|3
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan '17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC