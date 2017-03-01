Anniston, Piedmont EMS agencies to serve areas once covered by Jacksonville Fire Department
Emergency service providers in Anniston and Piedmont will answer medical calls starting Sunday in communities once covered by the Jacksonville Fire Department. According to a press release Thursday from Calhoun County 911, Anniston EMS and the Piedmont Rescue Squad will share coverage of the rural communities, which include Angel Station, Webster's Chapel, Knighten's Crossroads and portions of Alexandria just east of U.S. 431 and generally north of Alabama 204.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|19 hr
|wife
|2
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|About to be court...
|9
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan '17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC